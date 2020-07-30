Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $123.36 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Corning worth $123,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,539,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Corning by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,901,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

