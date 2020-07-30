Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $116.91 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,468 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Yum! Brands worth $116,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

