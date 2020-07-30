Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 227,607 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $117,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 71.4% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 79,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $61.91 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

