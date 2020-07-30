Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242,089 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Valero Energy worth $117,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Valero Energy stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

