Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 54,566 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $129,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,066.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock worth $7,035,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

ARE opened at $176.06 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

