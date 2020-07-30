Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 702,505 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Ford Motor worth $101,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.