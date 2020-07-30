Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,003,614 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003,614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Uber Technologies worth $121,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

UBER opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.