Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Shawn Christopher Leska Sells 2,000 Shares

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $151,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RGR stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $12,751,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

