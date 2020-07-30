Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,880 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,249% compared to the typical daily volume of 378 put options.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 181,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 376,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

