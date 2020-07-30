Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Allegheny Technologies Call Options (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 40.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATI opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Bank of America lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

