Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Receives $50.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.72. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

