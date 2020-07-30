Steven E. Forshay Sells 4,167 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DLB opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

