Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,714.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $173,600.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $160,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $152,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $1,365,300.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

