Steven Buytels Purchases 25,000 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$458,960.54.

TVE opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.07. The company has a market cap of $194.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.10.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

