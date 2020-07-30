Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55.

In other Stericycle news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

