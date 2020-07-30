Stephen J. Luczo Purchases 100,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

T opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

