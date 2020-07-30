Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $455.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.20 million and the highest is $456.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $451.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

SCL opened at $109.35 on Monday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $110,527.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $48,513.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 8.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stepan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

