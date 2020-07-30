St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,163,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.54 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.13. The firm has a market cap of $386.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.