SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $518,051.20 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Soran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $521,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $74.10 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.