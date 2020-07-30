SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $518,051.20 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Philip Soran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 26th, Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $521,300.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $74.10 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
