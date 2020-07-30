Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock Position Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,871 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Sprout Social worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,346 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 304,370 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 179,563 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 100,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,393 shares of company stock worth $6,005,885 in the last ninety days.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

