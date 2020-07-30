Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to post $115.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $106.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $474.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.81 million to $500.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $499.21 million, with estimates ranging from $466.31 million to $553.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.09. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after acquiring an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after acquiring an additional 843,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

