SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells $136,500.00 in Stock

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

M Shan Atkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, M Shan Atkins sold 173 shares of SpartanNash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $3,719.50.

On Monday, July 6th, M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $63,690.00.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.06.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SpartanNash by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

