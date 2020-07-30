Sony (NYSE:SNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.61

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $78.53, with a volume of 908658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.46.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 28.9% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $45,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

