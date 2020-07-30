Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Ilan Ganot Sells 11,124 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Solid Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $13.58.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 573.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
