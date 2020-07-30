Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Ilan Ganot Sells 11,124 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Solid Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLDB has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 573.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

