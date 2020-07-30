Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Solar Senior Capital were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 91.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

