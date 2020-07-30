Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Software in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of STWRY opened at $11.92 on Monday. Software has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

