Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Sodexo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

SDXAY stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

