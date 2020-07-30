Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott Sells 18,986 Shares

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 18,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $72,906.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SCKT stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

