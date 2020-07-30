Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Director David W. Dunlap Sells 22,560 Shares of Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Director David W. Dunlap sold 22,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $86,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

