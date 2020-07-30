Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of SMSI opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,286.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 154.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

