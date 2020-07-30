Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

