Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Sitime worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sitime by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sitime by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Sitime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock valued at $80,319,550. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITM opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Sitime Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sitime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

