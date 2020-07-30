Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,478,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,203,000 after buying an additional 278,589 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after buying an additional 9,936,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,419,000 after buying an additional 367,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 281,947 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.