Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 298.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

