Sierra Wireless (SW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.90 million.

Shares of TSE:SW opened at C$17.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.61. The company has a market cap of $629.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.71.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

