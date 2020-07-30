Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.