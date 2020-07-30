SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.30 ($2.58) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.50 ($3.93).

SGL stock opened at €3.19 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.29. The stock has a market cap of $390.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €2.03 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of €6.28 ($7.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.66.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

