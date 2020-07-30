Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.97. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 1,677,076 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.91.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 30,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.