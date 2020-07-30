Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.87 Million

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to report sales of $707.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $764.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.90 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $849.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.