Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

