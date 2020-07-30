Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Securitas has an average rating of “Hold”.

Securitas stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Securitas has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

