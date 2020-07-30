SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,421.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $202.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

