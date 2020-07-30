SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $131.94 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

