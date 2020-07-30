SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,771,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,893,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Trane stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

