SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Metlife by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 121.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,227,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Metlife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

NYSE MET opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

