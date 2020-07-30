SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $255.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.60.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

