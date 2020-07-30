SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.