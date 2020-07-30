SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,456.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,572.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,515 shares of company stock worth $21,147,697. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.67.

Shares of ISRG opened at $695.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $597.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

