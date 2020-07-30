SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 83.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 300.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

