SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

NYSE:SLB opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

